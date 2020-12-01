Zoom fatigue sets in early

The videoconferencing provider that has become an investor darling during the pandemic posted another blowout quarterly report Monday afternoon. Revenue more than quadrupled on a year-over-year basis to $777 million for the fiscal third quarter ended Oct. 31, exceeding the company’s already-robust projection by 13%. Zoom also projected similar growth for its fourth quarter ending in January and expects to close out the fiscal year with operating earnings between $865 million and $870 million. It made about $12.7 million the previous year.

