Zoom fatigue sets in early

Zoom fatigue sets in early2 min read . 12:07 PM IST
- Another blowout earnings report and forecast can’t keep up pandemic’s hottest stock
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Zoom Video Communications’ winter won’t be one of discontent. Spring might be another story.
The videoconferencing provider that has become an investor darling during the pandemic posted another blowout quarterly report Monday afternoon. Revenue more than quadrupled on a year-over-year basis to $777 million for the fiscal third quarter ended Oct. 31, exceeding the company’s already-robust projection by 13%. Zoom also projected similar growth for its fourth quarter ending in January and expects to close out the fiscal year with operating earnings between $865 million and $870 million. It made about $12.7 million the previous year.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.