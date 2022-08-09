Zoomed 6,359% all-time, multibagger stock sets record date for 110% dividend

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “A final dividend of Rs.11.00 per equity share (@110%) has been recommended by the Board for the F.Y. 2021-2022, and subject to the approval of Members at this ensuing 63rd AGM, Monday, September 19, 2022. If the dividend as recommended by the Board is approved at the 63rd AGM, payment of such dividend, subject to deduction of tax at source (TDS), will be made on or before Friday, October 14, 2022 to Members as under: To all Beneficial Owners in respect of shares held in Dematerialized Form, as per the data made available by the National Securities Depository Limited and the Central Depository Services (India) Limited, as on the close of business hours on Thursday, September 8, 2022. To all Members in respect of shares held in Physical Form, after giving effect to valid Transmission and transposition in respect of requests lodged with the Company on or before the close of business hours on Thursday, September 8, 2022. The payment of Dividend will be credited/dispatched on or after Saturday, September 24, 2022."