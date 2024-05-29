Ztech India IPO day 1 Check Subscription status , GMP, key dates and all you need to know
Ztech India IPO: The issue opened for subscription today is likely to close on Friday, 31 May' 2024. The issue has been subscribed more than 20 times on Day1 by 5.00 PM. check GMP, subscription status, key dates, more
Ztech India IPO: The Initial Public offering that opened for subscription on Wednesday 29 May 2024 will be available for retail investor application till Friday, 31 May' 2024. Ztech India IPO is most likely to see its listing on the NSE SME by Tuesday, June 4, 2024.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started