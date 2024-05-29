Ztech India IPO: The Initial Public offering that opened for subscription on Wednesday 29 May 2024 will be available for retail investor application till Friday, 31 May' 2024. Ztech India IPO is most likely to see its listing on the NSE SME by Tuesday, June 4, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ztech India IPO subscription status Ztech India IPO had been subscribed 20.48 times by 5 PM as per Chittorgarh.com data. The public issue had been subscribed 28.59 times in the retail category, 7.76 times in QIB, and 20.16 times in the NII category by 5 PM on May 29, 2024.

The ₹37.30 crore Ztech India IPO is a book-built offering where Ztech India is issuing 33.91 lakh new shares . The pricing range for Ztech India's IPO also known as the price band stands at ₹104 to ₹110 per share.

An application must be made for a minimum of 1200 shares, which is the lot size of the IPO for retail investors. Therefore, looking at the price band, ₹132,000 is the least that ordinary investors must invest. HNI requires a minimum investment of two lots (2,400 shares), or ₹264,000 as minimum investment.

Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the IPO registrar, while Narnolia Financial Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager of the Ztech India IPO.

Ztech India IPO objectives of the issue Ztech India IPO plan to tilie the proceeds from the IPO toward meeting the Working Capital requirements of the Company. towards the General Corporate Purposes; and to meet out the Issue Expenses.

Ztech India is a waste management company that specializes in repurposing discarded materials to create theme parks. The company offers environmentally friendly engineering solutions for geotechnical specialized solutions, industrial wastewater management, and sustainable theme park development.

Ztech India IPO GMP or the Grey Market Premium. According to the investorgains.com , Ztech India's IPO GMP, or grey market market premium, currently is at ₹80 per share. This suggests that the gray market price of Ztech India's equity shares is ₹180 per share, which is 72.73% more than the share issue price of ₹110.

