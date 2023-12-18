Zuari Industries stock delivers over 300% returns in 4 years; is there more upside ahead?
Zuari Industries, the holding company of Adventz Group, saw its shares spike 4.8% in today's trade, hitting a new 52-week high. The stock has gained 40.36% in the last four weeks and has delivered a remarkable return of 319% over the past four years.
Continuing their strong upward trend, shares of Zuari Industries (ZIL), the holding company of the well-established and diversified Adventz Group, spiked 4.8% in today's trade, reaching a new 52-week high of ₹217.60 apiece. The stock has demonstrated significant gains in the last four weeks, gaining 40.36%.
