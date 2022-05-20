Zydus Lifesciences Limited today announced share buyback not exceeding 1,15,38,461 shares or 1.13 per cent fully paid-up equity shares of the company. The company informed about the decision in its latest exchange communication. The record date for share buyback has been fixed on 2nd June 2022 and buyback would be done at a share price of ₹650 apiece. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd share price today is around ₹350 per share.

Here we list out top 5 information that Zydus Lifesciences shareholders should know:

1] Buyback price: The company has fixed buyback share price at ₹350 per equity share.

2] Record date: The record date for share buyback has been fixed on 2nd June 2022.

3] Buyback volume: The board of directors of the company has approved the proposal to buyback of not exceeding 1,15,38,461 fully paid-up equity shares of the Company, each having a face value of Re 1, representing up to 1.13 per cent of the total number of equity shares in the paid-up equity share capital of the Company.

4] Mode of buyback: The company has announced that buyback would be tender-based citing, "The buyback is proposed to be made from all of the equity shareholders/ beneficial owners of the Company, including the promoters of the Company (as defined under SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011), who hold Equity Shares as of the record date, on a proportionate basis through the “tender offer" route as prescribed under the Buyback Regulations."

5] Acceptance ratio: The acceptance ratio of Zydus Lifesciences is expected to remain on the higher side as Zydus Lifesciences share price today is around ₹350 and the stock has shed over 25 per cent in YTD time.

Final dividend of 250% announced as well

Zydus Lifesciences Limited also infor4med Indian exchanges that board of directors of the company has recommended 250 per cent final dividend for FY22 citing, "The Board of Directors at their meeting held today have recommended final dividend of Rs. 2.50/- (@ 250%) per equity share of Re. 1/- each, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on August 10, 2022."