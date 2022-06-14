Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has announced share buyback at ₹650 per equity share. Revealing about the Zydus Lifesciences share buyback, the company management announced that the offer won't exceed 1,15,38,461 shares. The company also made it clear in its offer that buyback of shares won't exceed ₹750 crore value. The buyback of shares will be tender-based on a proportionate basis.

Announcing about share buyback, Zydus Lifesciences informed Indian bourses citing, "Submission of Letter of Offer pertaining to buyback of not exceeding 1,15,38,461 (One Crore Fifteen Lakh Thirty Eight Thousand Four Hundred and Sixty One) fully paid-up equity shares having a face value of INR 1/- (Indian Rupee One only) each (“Equity Shares") of Zydus Lifesciences Limited (formerly known as “Cadila Healthcare Limited") (hereinafter referred as “the Company") at a price of INR 650 (Indian Rupees Six Hundred and Fifty only) per Equity Share for an aggregate amount not exceeding INR 750,00,00,000 (Indian Rupees Seven Hundred and Fifty Crore only) (“Buyback Size"), on a proportionate basis through tender offer route ("Buyback"), pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended (“Buyback Regulations").

Here we list out 5 things in regard to Zydus Lifesciences buyback of shares:

1] Zydus Lifesciences share buyback price: The company has announced to buyback shares at ₹650 per equity share.

2] Share buyback opening date: Buyback of Zydus Lifesciences shares will open on 23rd June 2022.

3] Share buyback closing date: Zydus Lifesciences share buyback will close on 6th July 2022.

4] Buyback process: Zydus Lifesciences share buyback will be done on proportionate basis via tender offer route.

5] Last date for settlement of bids: The last date for settlement of bids on stock exchange is 15th July 2022.