Zydus Lifesciences announces share buyback. 5 things you should know1 min read . Updated: 14 Jun 2022, 10:58 AM IST
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has announced share buyback at ₹650 per equity share. Revealing about the Zydus Lifesciences share buyback, the company management announced that the offer won't exceed 1,15,38,461 shares. The company also made it clear in its offer that buyback of shares won't exceed ₹750 crore value. The buyback of shares will be tender-based on a proportionate basis.