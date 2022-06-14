Zydus Lifesciences announces share buyback. 5 things you should know

Announcing about share buyback, Zydus Lifesciences informed Indian bourses citing, "Submission of Letter of Offer pertaining to buyback of not exceeding 1,15,38,461 (One Crore Fifteen Lakh Thirty Eight Thousand Four Hundred and Sixty One) fully paid-up equity shares having a face value of INR 1/- (Indian Rupee One only) each (“Equity Shares") of Zydus Lifesciences Limited (formerly known as “Cadila Healthcare Limited") (hereinafter referred as “the Company") at a price of INR 650 (Indian Rupees Six Hundred and Fifty only) per Equity Share for an aggregate amount not exceeding INR 750,00,00,000 (Indian Rupees Seven Hundred and Fifty Crore only) (“Buyback Size"), on a proportionate basis through tender offer route ("Buyback"), pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended (“Buyback Regulations").