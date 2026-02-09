Zydus Lifesciences Q3: Net profit remains flat on one-time labour charge, revenue up 30% YoY

Zydus Lifesciences announced its financial performance for the quarter ending December today, February 9, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹1,042 crore, which remained largely flat compared with a net profit of ₹1,023 crore, impacted by a sharp rise in operating costs, including one-time provisions such as an ₹8.5 crore provision related to the implementation of new labour codes.

The Ahmedabad-based drugmaker reported consolidated revenue from operations during the reporting quarter at ₹6,780 crore, a 30.3% jump over ₹5,269 crore reported in the same period of the year-ago quarter, on the back of steady India growth, a stronger US portfolio, and surging international sales.

Advertisement

The company said its consumer wellness business, which accounts for 14% of total revenue, continued to hold a dominant market share across key brands in India, while the comfort click business performed in line with expectations.

On the operating front, the company posted an EBITDA of ₹1,816 crore, a 31% YoY jump, with margins coming in at 26.5%.

All key business segments posted double-digit growth In the December quarter, Zydus’s India business clocked a 13% year-on-year growth, driven by chronic therapies, with the share of the chronic portfolio having gone up consistently over the years and standing at 45.3%, an improvement of 560 basis points over the last three years, as per the company.

Its US business, the largest revenue driver for the company, grew 16.4% YoY to ₹2,804 crore. During the quarter, the company forayed into biosimilars through an exclusive in-licensing partnership for a Pembrolizumab biosimilar and acquired commercial rights for Nufymco an interchangeable biosimilar to Ranibizumab. The BLA for Nufymco has been approved by the USFDA.

Advertisement

In January 2026, the company received fina USFDA approval for Zycubo (copper histidinate), which it said is the first and only approved therapy for Menkes disease, an ultra-rare disease.

The company’s international business segment, which includes Europe and other emerging markets, grew 38% year-on-year on the back of strong demand and focused execution.

Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director at Zydus Lifesciences Limited, said, “Our robust performance in 3QFY26 across key businesses reinforces the strength and scalability of our base business. Our disciplined M&A and business development strategy is translating into tangible results, laying a strong foundation for sustained value creation.”

"Anchored in patient centricity, supported by unwavering compliance and an agile supply chain, we continue to deliver quality products globally. We remain focused on consistent execution and driving long-term shareholder value," Sharvil Patel further stated.

Advertisement