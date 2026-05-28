Zydus Lifesciences raises share buyback price, cuts share count. Details here

Zydus Lifesciences, on Wednesday, 27 May, announced that its buyback committee has approved revisions to the company’s ongoing share buyback programme, including an increase in the buyback price and a reduction in the number of shares to be repurchased.

The company said the buyback price has been raised to ₹1,260 per equity share from ₹1,150 per equity share earlier.

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At the same time, the maximum number of equity shares proposed to be bought back has been lowered from 95.65 lakh shares to 87.30 lakh shares, which represents up to 0.87% of the company’s total paid-up equity share capital.

Zydus Lifesciences added that the buyback will continue to be carried out through the tender offer route at a total consideration not exceeding ₹1,100 crore, in line with the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018.

In May, the company had announced a share buyback worth ₹1,100 crore. The company’s board approved the repurchase of up to 95.65 lakh equity shares at ₹1,150 per share via the tender offer route.

Promoters are also set to participate in the buyback, with 29 May designated as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility. The buyback price represents a 16% premium over the company’s closing price on Monday, 25 May.

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"The Board of the Company, at its aforesaid meeting, will also consider the proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company and the matters necessary and incidental thereto, in accordance with the applicable provisions under the Companies Act, 2013, as amended, (including the rules and regulations framed thereunder), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended, and other applicable laws,” the company said in the regulatory filing.

Share buybacks are commonly undertaken by companies to distribute excess cash to shareholders and improve capital allocation efficiency. They also reduce the number of shares outstanding in the market, which can potentially enhance shareholder returns over the long term.

Zydus Lifesciences Q4 results 2026 The pharmaceutical major reported a 14.6% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to ₹1,592.9 crore for the quarter ended March 31, driven by strong growth in its consumer wellness business.

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Revenue from operations climbed to ₹7,587 crore, compared with ₹6,527.9 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from the pharma business stood at ₹5,643.6 crore, marking a 4.9% YoY rise, while the consumer wellness segment posted significant growth, with revenue surging to ₹1,463.3 crore from ₹908.1 crore a year earlier.

Zydus Lifesciences Managing Director Sharvil Patel said the company ended FY26 on a strong footing, meeting its targets for both revenue growth and profitability.

Patel further stated that the company remains optimistic about its growth outlook, backed by a robust product pipeline and emerging growth opportunities. He added that the near-term priority will be to uphold consistent quality standards, smoothly integrate recent acquisitions, and quickly realise synergies.

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Zydus Lifesciences share price trend Zydus Lifesciences share price has remained positive despite weak market sentiments. The pharma stock has gained over 5% in a week and 19.28% in a month.

The multibagger pharma stock has delivered 19% gains on a year-to-date (YTD) basis and 17.44% in a year. The stock has given multibagger returns of over 114% in three years and 75% in five years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.