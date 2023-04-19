Zydus Lifesciences stock hits new 52-week high on USFDA for pulmonary medicine2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 04:27 PM IST
- The stock hit its 52 week high of ₹519.70 in intraday trade on Wednesday.
The shares of drugmaker Zydus Lifesciences touched a 52-week high on Wednesday after it received final approval from United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Roflumilast tablets.
