The shares of drugmaker Zydus Lifesciences touched a 52-week high on Wednesday after it received final approval from United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Roflumilast tablets.

The stock on Wednesday ended 0.30 per cent up at ₹517.30 on BSE. The stock hit its 52 week high of ₹519.70 in intraday trade on Wednesday. On a year-to-date basis, the stock rose by over 23 per cent, while it was up by over 43 per cent in the last one years.

On Wednesday, Zydus Lifesciences announced it has received final approval from the USFDA to manufacture and market Roflumilast tablets, 250 mcg.

Roflumilast reduces inflammation in the lungs that leads to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It is used to prevent worsening of symptoms in people with severe COPD.

“The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility in SEZ Ahmedabad, (India). Roflumilast Tablets, 250 mcg had annual sales of USD 34 mn in the United States (IQVIA MAT Feb. 2023)," said Zydus Lifesciences in its regulatory filing.

The group now has 363 approvals and has so far filed over 440 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04, the company said.

On Tuesday, Zydus Lifesciences received the final nod from the American drug regulator to manufacture and market Estradiol Transdermal System USP. Estradiol transdermal is indicated for the prevention of postmenopausal osteoporosis and will be manufactured at the group’s facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd reported a 24.48 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹622.9 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹500.4 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Consolidated total revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at ₹4,362.3 crore, as against ₹3,639.8 crore in the year-ago period.

In the third quarter, its business in India comprising formulations as well as consumer wellness registered revenues of ₹1,643.6 crore, up 13 per cent, while the US formulations business registered revenues of ₹1,925 crore, up 29 per cent from the year-ago period, the company said.