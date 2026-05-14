Zydus Lifesciences sets board meeting date to consider buyback of shares. Details here

Pharma major Zydus Lifesciences will be in focus today after it informed exchanges that its Board of Directors will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares at its upcoming meeting scheduled for May 19, 2026, along with the company’s financial results.

In a regulatory filing issued on May 13, the pharmaceutical major said the board would evaluate the buyback proposal in accordance with applicable provisions under the Companies Act, SEBI Buy-back Regulations and other relevant laws.

“…the Board of the Company, at its aforesaid meeting, will also consider the proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company and the matters necessary and incidental thereto, in accordance with the applicable provisions under the Companies Act, 2013, as amended, (including the rules and regulations framed thereunder), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended, and other applicable laws,” Zydus said in the regulatory filing.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 When will Zydus Lifesciences' board meet to discuss share buyback? ⌵ Zydus Lifesciences' Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on May 19, 2026, to consider a proposal for the buyback of fully paid-up equity shares. This meeting will also cover the company's financial results. 2 Why might Zydus Lifesciences consider a share buyback? ⌵ Share buybacks are a common strategy for companies to return surplus cash to shareholders and optimize capital allocation. They can also potentially reduce the number of outstanding shares, which may support shareholder returns in the long term. 3 What is the purpose of Zydus Lifesciences' acquisition of Assertio? ⌵ Zydus Lifesciences is acquiring Assertio to strengthen its specialty and oncology footprint in the US. Assertio provides a focused commercial platform and an approved oncology asset that aligns with Zydus's strategy. 4 How does Zydus Lifesciences plan to leverage the Assertio acquisition? ⌵ Zydus Lifesciences plans to utilize Assertio's established US specialty oncology commercial platform and relationships to build and expand its own specialty oncology presence in the United States. 5 What is Cipla's strategy for the biosimilars market? ⌵ Cipla is building a biosimilars pipeline and aims to add 1-2 products annually over the next five to six years. The company sees a significant long-term opportunity in the fast-growing market for complex biologic drugs.

The company clarified that the proposal would be discussed at the same board meeting that was earlier scheduled to consider the company’s quarterly and annual financial results. Zydus had previously informed exchanges on May 8 regarding the board meeting.

The company also stated that the trading window for directors and designated persons under SEBI’s insider trading regulations will remain closed until May 21, 2026, and will reopen for trading from May 22, 2026. The restriction will also apply in relation to the proposed buyback process.

Share buybacks are often used by companies to return surplus cash to shareholders and optimise capital allocation. They can also reduce the number of outstanding shares in the market, which may support shareholder returns over the longer term.

Investors will now await further details from the May 19 board meeting, particularly regarding the buyback size, record date, entitlement ratio and mode of execution, if the proposal receives approval from the company’s board.

Zydus Life Q3 Results Zydus Lifesciences posted a 30% year-on-year increase in revenue from operations to ₹6,864.50 crore for the quarter ended December, supported by strong performance across its major business segments, including consumer wellness, North America formulations and international markets.

The Ahmedabad-based drug maker reported a marginal 2% rise in net profit to ₹1,042 crore during the quarter. Profit growth was affected by a one-time adjustment related to gratuity and leave encashment liabilities following the implementation of the government’s new labour code. Excluding the impact of the one-time adjustment, the company’s net profit increased 9% year-on-year to ₹1,110 crore.

The results for the quarter ended March 2026 (Q4FY26) will also be declared on May 19.

Zydus Life Stock Performance The pharma stock hit its 52-week high of ₹1,059 per share in September 2025 and its 52-week low of ₹835.85 in March 2026. It has been flat but in the red, down 0.5% in the last 1 month; however, it added 26% in the last 3 months. In 1 year, the pharma stock has gained 43%.