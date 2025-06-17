Zydus Wellness share price gains after 46 lakh shares change hands via block deal. Do you own?

Zydus Wellness share price has remained volatile amid fluctuating market. In last one year, the stock has gained over 4.16 per cent, however, has lost 3.59 per cent in six months

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published17 Jun 2025, 11:29 AM IST
Zydus Wellness shares gain after 46 lakh shares change hands in block deal.
Zydus Wellness share price gained as much as 1.2 per cent in Tuesday's early trading session after a major block deal on June 17. The shares of health and wellness player opened at 1,958.40 apiece, as compared to previous close of 1,914 on Monday.

Approximately 46.27 lakh shares, accounting for about 7.3 per cent of the company's total equity in the pre-open block deal window on Tuesday. The shares were traded at 1,900 each, resulting in a total deal value of 879 crore.

The buyers and sellers involved in the block deal are not known.

Zydus Wellness Q4 results 2025

Zydus Wellness reported a 15 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit, reaching 172 crore for the fourth quarter.

EBITDA grew 17 per cent annually to 190 crore, with margins improving to 20.80 per cent.

The company reported that its consolidated revenue from operations for the fourth quarter rose to 910.6 crore, up from 778 crore in the same period last year.

Total expenses during the quarter also increased, reaching 740.5 crore compared to 632.2 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

In addition to the quarterly earnings, Zydus Wellness announced a stock split and dividend. The board approved a 1:5 stock split, converting each equity share with a face value of 10 into five shares of 2 each.

The company reported that its food and nutrition segment continued to grow steadily, recording a 15.4 per cent increase for the quarter and a 13 per cent rise for FY25. Meanwhile, the personal care segment sustained its strong momentum, delivering impressive double-digit growth of 22.5 per cent during the quarter and 33.4 per cent for the full financial year.

