Uncertain times: Here’s why index options trading is plummeting on Dalal Street
Mideast tensions raise risk-off sentiment among options traders, causing near 40% volumes dip for BSE and 21% for NSE in second week of June
Options trading activity on both BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) plummeted to nearly four-month lows in the second week of June, as a sharp decline in trader participation coincided with the escalating Middle East conflict. A regulatory overhang from a high-frequency trading investigation might have also contributed, market experts said.