Stock market prediction for Friday, 20 November, 2026: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open gap-down amid mixed global cues.

Asian equity markets came under heavy selling pressure on Friday, November 20, as renewed concerns over the sustainability of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom weighed on technology stocks. The selloff persisted despite Anthropic's record-breaking IPO, which had raised hopes of easing concerns surrounding the AI trade. The weakness also pushed global equities closer to their longest losing streak in three years.

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Japan led the regional decline, with the Nikkei 225 plunging 4.54% and the broader Topix index falling 2.75%. South Korea's Kospi tumbled 4.74%, while Hang Seng futures slipped 0.2%.

MSCI's Asia-Pacific index declined 1%, extending its losing streak to seven consecutive sessions. Meanwhile, the MSCI All Country World Index was on track for its longest run of losses since September 2023.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said Indian equity markets are likely to open lower, tracking a steep overnight sell-off on Wall Street, where concerns over AI valuations and growth stocks triggered broad-based selling. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell more than 2%, with weakness spreading across most sectors despite Anthropic’s strong market debut, underscoring the market’s growing sensitivity to elevated technology valuations.

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Risk aversion has spilt over into Asian markets, with the Nikkei 225 and KOSPI both down more than 4%, reflecting mounting concerns over global growth prospects and stretched technology valuations. Meanwhile, WTI crude remains relatively stable in the $83–84-a-barrel range, offering little fresh direction to markets.

Sensex, Nifty: What happened on Thursday? Indian equity benchmarks staged a strong rebound on Thursday, with the Sensex surging nearly 1,000 points and the Nifty reclaiming the 25,500 mark to close at its highest level in nine months. The rally was driven by strong gains in auto, banking and FMCG stocks, continued foreign fund inflows and easing commodity prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 989.94 points, or 1.21%, to settle at 83,021.75. It had climbed 1,012.06 points, or 1.23%, to hit an intraday high of 83,043.87.

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The NSE Nifty 50 rose 286.35 points, or 1.14%, to close at 25,514.30, also marking a nine-month high.

Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said the index has formed a long bullish candlestick and closed above the crucial resistance zone of 25,500, indicating sustained bullish momentum and opening the door for an upside move towards 25,800 levels.

“On the technical front, the index has reclaimed 25,300 and 25,500, while RSI remains in the overbought zone but continues to show strength. Hence, buy on dips should remain the preferred strategy. Existing long positions can be carried with a trailing stop-loss of 25,300. Immediate support is placed at 25,300, while positional support stands at 25,000 levels,” said Bhuva.

Sensex, Nifty prediction for today: Sensex, Nifty outlook GIFT Nifty today The Gift Nifty Live Chart shows a weak start for the Indian stock market today. At 6:39 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around the 25,393.5 level, a discount of 140 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

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Sensex Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited, said the index formed a strong bullish candle, breaking above Tuesday’s high and the crucial 83,000 psychological mark after nearly six sessions of consolidation.

The recovery from the intraday low indicates strong buying interest at lower levels, while the close near the day’s high further reinforces the positive momentum. He sees immediate support in the 82,300–82,500 zone and resistance around 83,500–83,700. The broader trading range is pegged at 82,300–83,700, with the overall market bias remaining bullish.

Nifty 50 Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said the Nifty 50 staged a sharp recovery on Thursday after trading lower during the early part of the session. Strong buying emerged near the key support level of 25,100, lifting the index by around 410 points from its intraday low. The benchmark closed just below the crucial 25,500 mark, indicating the possibility of a further upside breakout.

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Shetti noted that the daily chart formed a long bullish candle that almost engulfed the entire trading range of the previous six sessions in a single session. This signals strong buying interest and reinforces the positive underlying trend. He added that a decisive move above 25,500 could open the way for the next upside targets of 25,900–26,000 in the near term, while immediate support is placed at 25,200.

US markets performance US stock markets extended their selloff on Thursday, as shares of companies linked to artificial intelligence (AI) continued to slide amid concerns that the sector's spectacular rally may be losing steam. The decline came despite a strong debut for AI startup Anthropic on Wall Street, highlighting the contrast between investor enthusiasm for the company and broader concerns over AI-related stocks.

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The S&P 500 fell 2%, extending its losing streak to six consecutive sessions — its longest decline in two and a half years. The benchmark is now down 8.2% from the record high it touched last month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 1,101 points, or 2.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 2.3%.

The selloff was broad-based, with more than 90% of the S&P 500 constituents ending the session in the red.

Dow Jones Industrial Average The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 1,101.11 points to 49,097.06.

Nasdaq The Nasdaq Composite plunged 550.69 points to settle at 23,879.20.

S&P 500 The S&P 500 fell 2%, extending its losing streak to six consecutive sessions — its longest such run in two and a half years. The benchmark index, which forms a significant part of many US retirement portfolios, has now declined 8.2% from the record high it touched last month.

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The S&P 500 declined 147.80 points, or 2%, to close at 7,175.83.

South Korea's Kospi performance South Korea's benchmark KOSPI is trading sharply lower today, 20 November 2026, dropping over 3% to fall back below the 5,000-point mark.

Japan's Nikkei 225 performance Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 is plunging today, dropping nearly 4% in morning trading to hit a two-week low.

Taiwan stock market Taiwan's benchmark TAIEX is plunging in early trading today, dropping roughly 4.7% (over 1,800 points) to trade around 36,625.

(With inputs from news agencies)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.