Stock market rally broadens, but history flashes a caution signal

Niti KiranMayur Bhalerao
3 min read5 Aug 2026, 01:08 PM IST
logo
The market breadth ratio remained above 1 in August so far, standing at 1.9 on 3 August and 1.08 on 4 August. (AP)
Summary
Stock market logged positive breadth for four straight months through July, signalling broad rally participation. However, historical data suggests similar prolonged stretches often lead to muted Sensex returns in the near term. 

India's stock market has witnessed broader participation over the past four months, with more stocks gaining than losing each month, signalling improving risk appetite after it was jolted by the US-Iran war, analysts said.

For four consecutive months through July, advancing stocks comfortably outnumbered decliners, keeping the market's advance-to-decline ratio above 1 and signalling a recovery in sentiment after the initial shock from the West Asia war in late February, as investors adjusted to the conflict's prolonged uncertainty.

Also Read | A new asset class seeks a slice of ₹6 trillion arbitrage, BAF market

The ratio, a key gauge of market breadth, measures overall market participation by comparing the number of stocks gaining against the ones losing. When it stays above 1 for an extended stretch, it signals that buying momentum isn't just confined to a few heavyweights; the broader market is actively participating. With market breadth holding above 1 for four straight months, experts point to improving risk appetite.

“The improved risk appetite in the last quarter, especially after a weak quarter, translated into interest in mid- and small-caps which constitute a larger segment of market and, thus, got reflected as broader market participation,” said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Investments Ltd. He added that as geopolitical worries restrained indices from a breakout rally, investors may have rebalanced their portfolios in search of new leaders, again translating into better market breadth over a sustained period.

Also Read | India Inc's energy efficiency has improved. Its energy security hasn't

Historical precedent

On the surface, this might paint a picture of a healthy rally, but history offers a sobering reality check: prolonged stretches of good market breadth have often been a precursor to a weakness in the following months. Sample this. Since 2021, there have been five instances when the market has seen a streak of positive breadth lasting four months or longer. The longest stretch of positive market breadth was between April 2023 and January 2024.

In three of those five instances, the Sensex went on to deliver a negative average return in the following three months. The last time market breadth logged a four-month streak was during March and June 2025. What followed was a cooling-off period, with the frontline index slipping by an average of 1.3% over the subsequent three months. During the period between April 2023 and January 2024, the Sensex delivered an average return of 1.2% in the following three months.

Should investors brace for a near-term pullback then? “The precedent deserves respect, not surrender," points out Harshal Dasani, business head at INVasset PMS. “Prolonged breadth has often preceded soft three-month Sensex returns because broad participation eventually stretches valuations and invites profit-booking,” he explains. “But context decides whether the precedent applies: this breadth run emerged from a correction and record foreign selling, not from euphoria, and it is backed by a structurally different flow regime, with SIPs above 31,000 crore monthly and FII selling collapsing 95% since March,” he added.

Also Read | Promoter pledges cross 90% in more companies, may spur funding pressure

A consolidation in the benchmark would be normal, he said, adding that positioning for a downturn based solely on breadth indicators would amount to mistaking a caution flag for a stop sign.

Now, with just two trading sessions in the current month, the market breadth has remained above 1 so far. The ratio stood at 1.9 on 3 August and 1.08 on 4 August, indicating that it's still a participation-led market rather than a heavyweight-led one.

About the Authors

Niti Kiran

Niti Kiran is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of expertise in corporate and market research. She specializes in uncovering the subtle corporate and market trends that others may miss, driven by a career-long fascination with the stories hidden within the numbers. Her journey began at the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), where she first developed the rigorous analytical lens that has come to define her reporting. Niti is a data specialist who excels at spotting trends, with her precision rooted in an academic background in mathematics and a Master’s in business finance. Her ‘hands-on’ approach to storytelling is supported by extensive experience across institutional databases, allowing her to extract actionable insights with precision. This technical foundation enables her to transform raw data into insightful, high-impact data journalism that has earned her consistent editorial recognition. Beyond the terminal and the newsroom, she finds balance by spending quality time with her family and exploring her interest in diverse cuisines—approaching the world of culinary flavours with the same keen eye for detail she brings to her market analysis.

Mayur Bhalerao

Mayur Bhalerao is a markets reporter at Mint with around 12 years of experience across finance and media. His coverage focuses on Indian equities, IPOs and broader market trends, tracking developments across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks as well as shifts in investor behaviour among retail investors, mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors.<br><br>Mayur’s reporting emphasises data-driven analysis of market movements, valuations and sectoral trends. He uses shareholding disclosures, financial filings and market data to explain developments on Dalal Street and examine how global events and domestic policy changes—including geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices and regulatory decisions—shape Indian equities and investor sentiment.<br><br>He regularly uses financial databases such as the Bloomberg terminal and Capitaline to produce data-intensive stories, analysing company disclosures, ownership patterns and sectoral trends across both Indian and global markets. He also supports colleagues in the newsroom by providing database-driven insights and market data analysis that help strengthen broader market coverage.<br><br>Before joining Mint, Mayur worked at Informist Media Pvt Ltd., a leading financial newswire, where he developed his expertise in financial journalism in a specialised markets newsroom.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.