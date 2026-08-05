Stock market rally broadens, but history flashes a caution signal

India's stock market has witnessed broader participation over the past four months, with more stocks gaining than losing each month, signalling improving risk appetite after it was jolted by the US-Iran war, analysts said.
For four consecutive months through July, advancing stocks comfortably outnumbered decliners, keeping the market's advance-to-decline ratio above 1 and signalling a recovery in sentiment after the initial shock from the West Asia war in late February, as investors adjusted to the conflict's prolonged uncertainty.