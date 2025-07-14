Stock market today: 182 stocks hit 52-week highs, 57 stocks at 52-week low as Nifty 50, Sensex end lower for 4th session

Today, the Indian stock market ended lower, with the Nifty 50 concluding at 25,082.45, down about 67 points or 0.27%, and the Sensex decreasing by over 247 points. The drop was mainly attributed to widespread selling pressure in the IT sector, which was the primary laggard.

Vaibhav Vidwani, a Research Analyst at Bonanza, noted that global factors also appeared weak, with worries about the ongoing trade conflict and expectations of US inflation data leading to cautious behavior among investors. Although some specific areas, like certain banking and pharmaceutical stocks, demonstrated resilience, their gains were not enough to counterbalance the overall market decline.

The market breadth favoured declines, indicating a risk-averse mood among investors amid mixed earnings results and geopolitical tensions.

Additionally, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Limited, pointed out that the domestic market is experiencing consolidation as tariff concerns and a lackluster beginning to the earnings season are causing investors to be more cautious about valuations, which are at a three-year peak.

However, there is still stock-specific activity, with notable movements in sectors such as healthcare, real estate, and consumer discretionary, while the IT sector continues to underperform due to the potential for earnings downgrades in FY26.

Nifty 50 Outlook According to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, the Nifty 50 continues to decline as tariff tensions weigh on market sentiment. Additionally, participants are awaiting CPI data from both India and the US, which is further dampening overall sentiment.

Technically, the index slipped towards 25,000 on an intraday basis, which is very close to the 50-DMA. On the lower end, support is placed at 24,900–24,950. If this zone holds, a rally towards 25,350 looks possible. However, failure to sustain above 24,900 may trigger a deeper phase of correction.