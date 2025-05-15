Stock market today: 28 stocks hit 52-week lows, 92 stocks at 52-week highs as Sensex, Nifty 50 end over 1% higher

In contrast, 28 stocks touched 52-week lows, with notable mentions like Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd, Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd, and Wendt (India) Ltd.

Today, the Indian stock market ended on a high note, with the Nifty 50 surpassing the 25,000 milestone, gaining 1.6% (an increase of 395 points), while the Sensex rose by 1,200 points (1.48%) to finish at 82,530.74. This represented the highest point for the Nifty 50 in almost seven months.

According to experts, the surge in the market was primarily fueled by optimism following US President Donald Trump's statement that India had proposed a deal to eliminate tariffs on US products, raising hopes for a potential zero-tariff trade agreement between the two nations.

Vaibhav Vidwani, Research Analyst at Bonanza, said that declining crude oil and gold prices, substantial inflows from foreign institutional investors, a weakening US dollar, and easing inflation data bolstered expectations for potential rate cuts by the RBI, further driving upward momentum. The market capitalization increased by ₹5 lakh crore, indicating strong buying interest.

“The benchmark index outperformed the broader market, buoyed by growing optimism around reduced operational costs and a potentially more accommodative monetary policy stance. Investor attention is now turning to the upcoming speech by the Federal Reserve Chair, which is anticipated to provide further clarity on the future policy trajectory, particularly in light of the recent easing in US inflation data,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments.

Nifty 50 Outlook According to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, the recent consolidation breakout, along with a move above the swing high, has increased the probability of the index reaching 25,690 in the short term. Immediate resistance is placed at 25,360, above which further upside potential may be unlocked.

“On the downside, 24,400 is expected to act as strong support in the short to medium term. A decisive break below this level could cause the ongoing rally to lose momentum. Until then, a buy-on-dips strategy is likely to remain effective,”said De.