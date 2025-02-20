Stock market today: Birlasoft to Natco Pharma— 155 BSE-listed shares hit 52-week low. Do you own any?

Stock market today: Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Birlasoft, Cera Sanitaryware, Go Colors India, Grindwell Norton, Jamna Auto Industries, Kajaria Ceramics, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Natco Pharma, and V I P Industries hit their 52-week lows in intraday trade on BSE on Thursday, February 20, amid ongoing uncertainty regarding US tariffs, which persisted in affecting risk sentiment.

Ambika Cotton Mills, Bengal & Assam Company, Somany Ceramics, Gandhi Special Tubes, Indoco Remedies, Muthoot Microfin, Sastasundar Ventures, Welspun Investments and Commercials, were also among the stocks that reached their lowest levels in a year.

Advertisement

The domestic benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, ended the day slightly lower on expiry day following a session marked by volatility and range-bound trading. The Nifty 50 hovered around the 22,900 level, with HDFC Bank under pressure, emerging as the top loser within the index.

Also Read | Nifty 50, Sensex fall for 3rd straight day weighed down by losses in banks

Market participants were influenced by the FOMC minutes, which suggested that the US Federal Reserve may pause rate cuts due to ongoing inflation concerns. On a positive note, the Indian Rupee gained strength against a weaker US Dollar, coupled with a decline in crude oil prices. Traders are now keeping an eye on upcoming US weekly jobless claims and the PMI data for more insights, as highlighted by experts.

Advertisement

Sensex declined 203.22 points to settle at 75,735.96; Nifty 50 dropped 19.75 points to 22,913.15.

Nifty 50 Outlook According to Satish Chandra Aluri, Lemonn Markets Desk, Nifty 50 is finding strong support at 22,800. The key question is whether it will break this level to hit fresh lows or rebound above 23,000 in the final week of February expiry. Markets now await PMI data on Thursday and RBI meeting minutes on Friday for further direction.

"Yet another day passed with Nifty 50 remaining confined within a narrow range, failing to break beyond a defined level. Though broader market stocks witnessed a significant rise, the headline indices, Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty, mostly remained range-bound. On the lower end, support is placed at 22,800 for Nifty 50, while resistance is at 23,150. A decisive breakout on either side might trigger a directional move in the market," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Advertisement