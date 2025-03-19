Stock market today: BSE, SAIL among 5 stocks in F&O ban list on March 19

F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in five stocks on Wednesday, 19 March, in the futures and options (F&O) segment, as these exceeded 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today BSE Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, Indusind Bank, Manappuram Finance Ltd, and SAIL are the five stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on March19.

Advertisement

The National Stock Exchange said the derivative contracts in this stock crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

Also Read | Allianz deal brings little cheer for Bajaj Finserv’s shareholders

On March 18, the BSE benchmark index Sensex jumped 1,131 points to revisit the 75,000 level, and the NSE Nifty surged 1.45 per cent, tracking a bullish trend in global equities and intense buying in market majors ICICI Bank, L&T and M&M counters.

Advertisement

Rising for the second day on the trot, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,131.31 points, or 1.53 per cent, to settle at 75,301.26. During the day, it soared 1,215.81 points, or 1.63 per cent, to 75,385.76.

As many as 2,815 stocks advanced while 1,221 declined and 123 remained unchanged on the BSE.

The NSE Nifty surged 325.55 points, or 1.45 per cent, to 22,834.30.

Also Read | Stock picks: Raja Venkataraman recommends three PSU stocks in a bearish market

In the Sensex pack, Zomato emerged as the biggest gainer with an over seven per cent jump. ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank and State Bank of India were among the gainers.

The BSE small-cap gauge soared 2.73 per cent, and the mid-cap index jumped 2.10 per cent.