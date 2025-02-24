F&O ban list:The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in two stocks on Monday, February 24, in the futures and options (F&O) segment, as it exceeded 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd and Manappuram Finance Ltd are the two stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on February 24.

The National Stock Exchange said the derivative contracts in this stock crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On February 21, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower, dragged by auto stocks and relentless foreign fund outflows.

Weak US markets and tariff threats also dented investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex dropped 424.90 points, or 0.56 per cent, to settle at 75,311.06. During the day, it tanked 623.55 points or 0.82 per cent to 75,112.41.

The NSE Nifty declined 117.25 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 22,795.90.

In four trading days, the BSE bellwether gauge tumbled 685.8 points or 0.90 per cent while the Nifty declined 163.6 points or 0.71 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra tanked over 6 per cent.

Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Power Grid, Zomato, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and UltraTech Cement were also among the laggards.