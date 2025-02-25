F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in two stocks on Tuesday, February 25, in the futures and options (F&O) segment, as it exceeded 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd and Manappuram Finance Ltd are the two stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on February 25.

The National Stock Exchange said the derivative contracts in this stock crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

Falling for the fifth straight session on February 24, Indian equity benchmark BSE Sensex plunged over 850 points to drop below the crucial 75,000 level, tracking a weak global market trend and unabated foreign fund outflows amid escalating trade tensions.

The 30-share BSE benchmark tanked 856.65 points, or 1.14 per cent, to settle at 74,454.41. During the day, it plummeted 923.62 points, or 1.22 per cent, to 74,387.44.

The NSE Nifty dropped 242.55 points, or 1.06 per cent, to 22,553.35.

As many as 2,810 stocks declined, while 1,207 advanced and 183 remained unchanged on the BSE.

In the last five trading sessions, the BSE barometer lost 1,542.45 points or 2 per cent, and the Nifty tanked 406.15 points or 1.76 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech, Zomato, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel and NTPC were among the biggest laggards.