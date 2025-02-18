Stock market today: Deepak Nitrite, Manappuram Finance shares in F&O ban list on Tuesday — 18 February 2025

F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in two stocks on Tuesday, February 18, in the futures and options (F&O) segment, as it exceeded 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today Deepak Nitrite Ltd and Manappuram Finance Ltd are the two stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on February 18.

The National Stock Exchange said the derivative contracts in this stock crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On February 17, stock markets snapped the eight-day losing run in a volatile session on Monday with benchmark Sensex closing higher by 57 points on the back of value buying in blue-chip stocks HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries.

Helped by fag-end buying, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 57.65 points or 0.08 per cent to settle at 75,996.86. During the day, the barometer tanked 644.45 points or 0.84 per cent to 75,294.76.

The NSE Nifty rebounded 30.25 points or 0.13 per cent to 22,959.50.

From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank, Zomato and Tata Motors were among the major gainers.

The biggest laggards were Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, ICICI Bank, and ITC.