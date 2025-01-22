F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in ten stocks on Wednesday, January22, in the futures and options (F&O) segment, as they exceeded 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

F&O ban list today Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Angel One, Bandhan Bank, Can Fin Homes,Dixon Technologies,Kalyan Jewellers India, L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, Mahanagar Gas, and RBL Bank are the ten stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list today, January22.

The National Stock Exchange said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On January 21, benchmark Sensex tanked 1,235.08 points to settle at more than seven-month low due to an across-the-board selloff triggered by global tariff war worries and persistent foreign fund outflows, making investors poorer by over ₹7 lakh crore.

The 30-share BSE Sensex plummeted 1,235.08 points or 1.60 per cent to settle at 75,838.36 dragged by losses in ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries. During the day, the BSE benchmark plummeted 1,431.57 points or 1.85 per cent to hit an intraday low of 75,641.87.