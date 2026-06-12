Stock market today: Gift Nifty hints gap-up start; US-Iran peace deal to global markets rally - 7 stocks to buy

Stock market today, 12 June 2026: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open on a positive note on Friday, tracking strong gains across global markets after optimism grew over a possible peace agreement between the United States and Iran. Investor sentiment improved after US President Donald Trump called off planned military strikes against Iran, raising hopes of a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.

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Asian markets advanced sharply, while Wall Street posted a strong rally overnight, with all three major US indices recording their biggest single-day percentage gains since 8 April.

The positive global cues follow Indian equities closing lower in the previous session amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, which weighed on investor confidence and reduced expectations of a near-term end to the conflict.

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex declined 150.63 points, or 0.20%, to settle at 73,832.55, while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 53.35 points, or 0.23%, to close at 23,161.60.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

US-Iran peace deal President Donald Trump announced that the US and Iran might finalise a peace agreement as early as this weekend, which would allow shipping to resume in the Strait of Hormuz. However, Iran responded that it had not reached a final decision on the agreement.

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Asian Markets Asian markets gained on Friday, buoyed by a rally on Wall Street the previous night, fueled by optimism regarding a potential US-Iran peace agreement. Japan’s Nikkei 225 soared by 3.4%, while the Topix increased by 1.8%. South Korea’s Kospi surged 7.01% at the start, and the Kosdaq rose by 3.25%. Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index suggested a positive opening.

Crude oil prices Oil prices declined on Friday, extending the previous session's losses after US President Donald Trump called off planned military strikes on Iran, easing concerns over a potential escalation in Middle East tensions following recent exchanges between the two countries.

Brent crude futures fell $1.21, or 1.3%, to $89.17 per barrel as of 0042 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped $1.23, or 1.4%, to $86.48 per barrel. For the week, Brent crude was down 4.2%, while WTI had fallen 4.4%, according to a Reuters report.

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The decline in oil prices came after Trump, who had earlier warned that the US could respond forcefully to Iran, announced on Thursday that planned strikes had been shelved as diplomatic discussions showed signs of progress. However, uncertainty remained after Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported that Tehran had not approved the text of any proposed agreement.

What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart shows a positive start for the Indian stock market today. By 7:25 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around the 23,523.5 level, a premium of 324 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close of 23,200.

Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said that Indian equities are poised for a strong gap-up opening today, with GIFT Nifty indicating a start around the 23,400 zone, supported by a sharp improvement in global risk sentiment, cooling crude oil prices, and a broad-based rally across major international markets.

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The biggest overnight trigger came from the United States, where markets rebounded strongly after President Donald Trump signalled a diplomatic breakthrough with Iran and called off planned military strikes. The development significantly reduced geopolitical risk premiums that had been weighing on global equities and energy markets over the past week.

Asian markets have responded aggressively to the shift in sentiment. Japan's Nikkei has surged more than 3%, while South Korea's KOSPI has rallied nearly 8%, reflecting renewed investor confidence and a sharp recovery in technology and semiconductor stocks. The rebound in global tech shares is particularly important for market sentiment after recent volatility driven by concerns over AI valuations and interest rates.

For India, the most significant macro development is the sharp decline in crude oil prices. Brent crude has corrected nearly 4%, easing concerns around imported inflation, the current account deficit, and rupee stability. Given India's heavy dependence on energy imports, lower oil prices act as a direct tailwind for economic growth, corporate profitability, and overall market sentiment.

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Gold, silver rates today Gold prices slipped on Friday and were set for a weekly decline as investors weighed persistent inflation concerns and the possibility of further US Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $4,200.82 per ounce by 0101 GMT, putting the metal on track for a weekly loss of 2.8%. Meanwhile, US gold futures for August delivery rose 2.6% to $4,222.10 per ounce, according to Reuters report.

The precious metal had dropped to its lowest level in more than six months on Thursday before recovering to close at $4,219.69. The rebound came after US President Donald Trump called off planned military strikes on Iran and indicated that a peace agreement between the two countries could be reached soon.

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Trump stated that the US and Iran may sign a peace deal as early as this weekend, potentially reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route. However, Iran responded by saying that no final decision on such an agreement had yet been made.

Gold, traditionally viewed as a hedge against inflation and geopolitical uncertainty, tends to come under pressure in a higher-interest-rate environment because it offers no yield. Meanwhile, spot silver declined 0.4% to $67.11 per ounce.

India VIX today Sachin Gupta, VP – Research, Technical Research, at Choice Broking Private Limited, said that the volatility index, India VIX, declined marginally by 0.12% to close at 15.61, indicating relatively stable volatility conditions.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Ajit Mishra, SVP — Research at Religare Broking, said, the a decisive break below the 23,000 mark could trigger the next leg of the corrective phase, while the upside is likely to remain capped near the 23,500 level. At the same time, profit booking in the broader indices, which had been outperforming earlier, is adding to participants’ concerns. Given the prevailing uncertainty and the lack of strong directional cues, we continue to advocate a cautious approach, focusing on stock-specific opportunities.

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On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, believes that buying interest emerged from lower levels in the Bank Nifty during Thursday's session, resulting in a bullish daily candlestick. However, the index witnessed selling pressure near its swing-high resistance zone, limiting further gains.

According to Bhuva, despite this, the index continues to sustain above its key short-term 20-day and 50-day moving averages, indicating that bulls remain active at lower levels. The ongoing contracting triangle formation suggests a potential breakout move ahead. A directional trade can be considered above 55,600. Immediate support is at 54,800–54,500, while resistance is at 55,600 and 55,800.

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Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today Buy India Cements in cash at ₹385; SL at ₹371; TGT at ₹412

Buy Torrent Pharma in cash at ₹4,572; SL at ₹4,410; TGT at ₹4,890

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks BUY HUL at ₹2,140; SL at ₹2,080; TGT at ₹2,200

BUY M&M at ₹3,005; SL at ₹2,950; TGT at ₹3,120

BUY AU Small Finance Bank at ₹963; SL at ₹950; TGT at ₹995

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today Buy Mahindra & Mahindra cmp: ₹3,000; Target: ₹3,150; Stop loss: ₹2,945

Buy Sandhar Technologies cmp: ₹734; Target: ₹777; Stop loss: ₹718

Also Read | Stocks to buy or sell: Ajit Mishra of Religare suggests strategies for 3 shares

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.