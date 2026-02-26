Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex, Nifty turn flat as ICICI, Axis Bank fall even as IT stocks rise post Nvidia earnings

Stock Market Today LIVE: Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty 50, open pare gains to turn flat on Thursday, February 27 as gains in IT stocks were capped by losses in heavyweights banking stocks like ICICI Bank, Axis Bank.

IT stocks were the top gainers after AI chipmaker Nvidia posted stromng earnings for the Decemebr quarter. Nifty IT index rose over 1% while Nifty PSU bank was also advanced around a percent.

Moreover, Asian peers rose following rise in US equities in overnight deals as technology stocks continued their upward momentum. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed to a fresh record on Thursday, February 26, supported by what market participants described as the ‘Takaichi trade’.

The Nikkei 225 jumped 1.1% to an all-time high of 59,199.31, marking its third straight session of record closes. The broader Topix index also rallied sharply, rising 1.45% to hit a new peak.

Back home, the Indian stock market had surrendered early gains in the previous session and ended marginally higher on Wednesday. The Sensex added 50.15 points, or 0.06%, to close at 82,276.07, while the Nifty 50 advanced 57.85 points, or 0.23%, to settle at 25,482.50.

