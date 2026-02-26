Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex, Nifty turn flat as ICICI, Axis Bank fall even as IT stocks rise post Nvidia earnings

Stock Market Today LIVE: Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty 50, open pare gains to turn flat on Thursday, February 27 as gains in IT stocks were capped by losses in heavyweights banking stocks like ICICI Bank, Axis Bank.
IT stocks were the top gainers after AI chipmaker Nvidia posted stromng earnings for the Decemebr quarter. Nifty IT index rose over 1% while Nifty PSU bank was also advanced around a percent.
Moreover, Asian peers rose following rise in US equities in overnight deals as technology stocks continued their upward momentum. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed to a fresh record on Thursday, February 26, supported by what market participants described as the ‘Takaichi trade’.
The Nikkei 225 jumped 1.1% to an all-time high of 59,199.31, marking its third straight session of record closes. The broader Topix index also rallied sharply, rising 1.45% to hit a new peak.
Back home, the Indian stock market had surrendered early gains in the previous session and ended marginally higher on Wednesday. The Sensex added 50.15 points, or 0.06%, to close at 82,276.07, while the Nifty 50 advanced 57.85 points, or 0.23%, to settle at 25,482.50.
Stock Market Today LIVE: At 9:33 am, Sensex was up 35.37 points or 0.04% at 82,311.44 while Nifty 50 added 56 points or 0.22% at 25,539.40
Stock Market Today LIVE: Nifty 50 index formed a small red candle on the daily chart with a long upper shadow.
“This signals a formation of inside day bar type candle pattern, but this market action reflects a lack of strength in the bounce back. The bearish descending triangle pattern is unfolding and the series of lower highs after bouncing back from the lower support signals sell on rise opportunity in the market ahead,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex witnessed profit booking at higher levels after an intraday rally, which is largely negative.
“We are of the view that the 20-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) or 82,500 will act as an immediate resistance zone for day traders. As long as Sensex trades below this level, the weak sentiment is likely to continue on the downside, with a potential slip toward the 200-day SMA or 82,000 - 81,800,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Indian IT stocks including Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, and others will be in focus today, February 26 after AI chipmaker Nvidia reported a record revenue of $68.1 billion in the fourth quarter, up 73% from a year ago and well above the $65.7 billion analysts had forecast. Net income for the quarter more than doubled YoY to $42.96 billion. The company forecast the current quarter’s revenue at $78 billion, plus or minus 2%, comfortably above the roughly $72 billion Wall Street expectations.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Iran and the US hold the latest round of talks in Geneva today, February 26 aimed at resolving their longstanding nuclear dispute and averting new US strikes on Iran following a large-scale military buildup. US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner will attend the indirect talks with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, a US official told Reuters.
Stock Market Today LIVE: US stock market ended higher on Wednesday and touched two-week highs, as technology stocks extended their rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 307.65 points, or 0.63%, to 49,482.15, while the S&P 500 gained 56.06 points, or 0.81%, to 6,946.13. The Nasdaq Composite closed 288.40 points, or 1.26%, higher at 23,152.08.
Nvidia stock price gained 1.44%, as the company’s fourth-quarter revenue beat analyst estimates. AMD shares fell 1.39%, Microsoft share price rallied 2.98%, Apple stock price rose 0.77%, Amazon shares gained 1% and Meta stock price advanced 2.25%. Axon Enterprise shares jumped 17.6%.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Asian markets traded higher on Thursday, following overnight rally on Wall Street, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 crossing above 59,000 for the first time. The Nikkei 225 rose 1.1%, to an all-time high of 59,199.31, and Topix rallied 1.45%, also scaling a new peak. South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.65%, while the Kosdaq added 0.57%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a higher opening.
Stock Market Today LIVE: The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 25,667 level, a premium of nearly 39 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open higher on Thursday, tracking upbeat global market cues.