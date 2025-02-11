F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in one stock on Tuesday, February 11, in the futures and options (F&O) segment, as it exceeded 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today Manappuram Finance Ltd is the only stock on the NSE's F&O ban list on February 11.

The National Stock Exchange said the derivative contracts in this stock crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On February 10, stock markets closed with losses for the fourth consecutive day with the benchmark Sensex falling by 548 points as fresh US tariff threats shook investor confidence and triggered selling in bluechip banking, metal and oil shares.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 548.39 points, or 0.70 per cent, to settle at a week’s low of 77,311.80. Intra-day, it tanked 753.3 points or 0.96 per cent to 77,106.89.

The NSE Nifty declined 178.35 points, or 0.76 per cent, to 23,381.60, dragged by losses in Trent, Tata Steel and Power Grid.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Power Grid, Tata Steel, Zomato, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC and Tata Motors were among the major laggards.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and Tata Consultancy Services were the gainers.