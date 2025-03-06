Stock market today: Manappuram Finance shares in F&O ban list on March 6

F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in one stock on Thursday, March 6, in the futures and options (F&O) segment, as it exceeded 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today Manappuram Finance Ltd is the only stock on the NSE's F&O ban list on March 6.

The National Stock Exchange said the derivative contracts in this stock crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On Wednesday, March 5, benchmark BSE Sensex surged by 740 points while Nifty snapped its 10-day losing streak, following value buying in utilities and power shares and a strong trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex surged by 740.30 points, or 1.01 per cent, to close at 73,730.23. The index jumped 943.87 points, or 1.29 per cent, to hit an intra-day high of 73,933.80.

Cutting short its record 10-day falling streak, the broader NSE Nifty rebounded by 254.65 points, or 1.15 per cent, to settle at 22,337.30. During the day, it appreciated by 312.25 points, or 1.41 per cent, to a high of 22,394.90.

Broader markets also closed higher with the BSE small-cap gauge climbing 2.80 per cent and mid-cap index advancing 2.66 per cent.