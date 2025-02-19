F&O ban list:The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in one stock on Wednesday, February 19, in the futures and options (F&O) segment, as it exceeded 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today Manappuram Finance Ltd is the only stock on the NSE's F&O ban list on February 19.

The National Stock Exchange said the derivative contracts in this stock crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On February 18, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower as uninterrupted foreign fund outflows and lower-than-expected corporate earnings continued to hit investors' sentiment.

After a day's breather, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex ended down 29.47 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 75,967.39. Intra-day, it dropped 465.85 points or 0.61 per cent to 75,531.01.

The NSE Nifty dipped 14.20 points, or 0.06 per cent, to settle at 22,945.30.

"On Tuesday, the Indian blue-chip equity indices, Sensex and Nifty-50, closed with a slight decline, primarily due to a slowdown in earnings and concerns over ongoing foreign selling, which affected market sentiment," Ameya Ranadive, Chartered Market Technician, CFTe, Sr Technical Analyst, StoxBox, said.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma, Tata Consultancy Services, ITC and Asian Paints were among the biggest laggards.