 Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex end higher; investors pocket nearly ₹2 lakh crore in a day | Mint
Business News/ Markets / Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex end higher; investors pocket nearly 2 lakh crore in a day
 Nishant Kumar

Stock market today: Nifty 50 rose 127 points, or 0.59 per cent, to end at 21,743.25 while the Sensex closed at 71,555.19, up 483 points, or 0.68 per cent.

Stock market today: Frontline indices the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended higher on Tuesday, February 13, on gains led by select banking heavyweights, including ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Additionally, Reliance Industries also emerged among the top contributors to the market gains, as the stock hit its new record high during the trading session.

Weak global cues, however, capped the gains of the domestic market as investors waited for the US inflation data which will influence the the policy decisions of the US Federal Reserve.

Market participants are expecting rate cuts by the Fed this year. However, recent strong US data has dampened expectations of rate cuts as early as March.

According to Reuters, investors now see roughly 110 basis points of cuts by the end of the year, down from around 145 basis points at the start of February.

The domestic market traded with gains for the most part of the day. Nifty 50 rose 127 points, or 0.59 per cent, to end at 21,743.25 while the Sensex closed at 71,555.19, up 483 points, or 0.68 per cent.

Mid and smallcaps also ended in the positive territory. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.61 per cent while the Smallcap index ended with a small gain of 0.18 per cent.

The overall market capitalisations of the BSE-listed firms rose to nearly 380.8 lakh crore from nearly 378.8 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about 2 lakh crore in a single session.

(More to come)

Published: 13 Feb 2024, 03:36 PM IST
