Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex end higher; investors pocket nearly ₹2 lakh crore in a day
Stock market today: Nifty 50 rose 127 points, or 0.59 per cent, to end at 21,743.25 while the Sensex closed at 71,555.19, up 483 points, or 0.68 per cent.
Stock market today: Frontline indices the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended higher on Tuesday, February 13, on gains led by select banking heavyweights, including ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Additionally, Reliance Industries also emerged among the top contributors to the market gains, as the stock hit its new record high during the trading session.
