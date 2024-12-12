The Nifty 50 closed the session down by 0.38%, settling at 24,548 points, while the Sensex ended with a 0.29% loss at 81,291 points. Broader markets also saw declines, with the Nifty Midcap 100 finishing 0.48% lower at 59,009 points.

Indian markets experienced a volatile session on Thursday, December 12, despite a strong handover from Wall Street, as investors exercised caution ahead of India's key retail inflation data, scheduled for release later in the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a Mint poll of 16 economists, retail inflation is expected to have eased to 5.5% in November, down from 6.2% in October. Even if inflation moderated in November, it would still have exceeded the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s medium-term target of 4%, reflecting ongoing challenges in achieving sustained price stability.

IT stocks performed well in today's session, with major heavyweights closing in the green. However, weak performances by Reliance Industries and private sector banks, including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, dragged the markets lower. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nifty 50 closed the session down by 0.38%, settling at 24,548 points, while the Sensex ended with a 0.29% loss at 81,289 points. Broader markets also saw declines, with the Nifty Midcap 100 finishing 0.46% lower at 59,021 points, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index recording a steeper drop of nearly 1%, closing at 19,466 points.

IT outperforms with sustained rally; Media stocks face extended pressure Indian IT stocks extended their winning streak for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday, December 12, driven by heightened expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut next week. These expectations were bolstered after both headline and core U.S. inflation rates aligned with market forecasts, clearing the path for the Fed to proceed with rate reductions.

Riding this positive sentiment, the Nifty IT index surged 1.4% in intraday trade, crossing the 46,000 mark for the first time to hit a fresh all-time high of 46,002 points, surpassing its previous record of 45,398 set in the prior session. The index finally ended at a record high of 45,701 points, marking a gain of 0.77%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the U.S., consumer prices rose in November at the fastest pace in seven months. However, this is unlikely to deter the Fed from cutting interest rates for the third time this year, given signs of a cooling labor market, as per the market experts.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, traders now assign a 98.6% probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut on December 18, up from 86% before the release of the U.S. inflation data.