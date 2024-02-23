Stock market today: Domestic benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended Friday's session flat dragged by selling in selling in information technology (IT), bank, metal, and oil & gas stocks.

The benchmark indices started off Friday's session with minor gains amid positive global cues. For the fifth consecutive session, the Nifty 50 touched a record high. Although the Nifty 50 in the early trade was fuelled by a rise in IT and bank stocks amid the global equity rally, it ended flat amid profit booking.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended flat by 15.44 points lower or 0.02% at 73,142.80 level while the Nifty 50 closed at 22,212.70 level, down 4.75 points or 0.02%. On the broader market front, the Nifty Midcap 100 closed 0.31% higher, and the Nifty SmallCap 100 closed 0.38% higher, both outperforming the benchmark indices.

"The domestic market paused momentarily today after reaching another record high earlier in the day, driven by positive signals from global markets. Notably, the capital goods and industrial sectors showed strength, supported by advancements in manufacturing and services.

As the earnings season winds down, the market is eagerly awaiting new catalysts however rallying on the pre-election momentum. Concerns linger over rising crude oil prices, surging US bond yields, and stretched valuations, likely prompting continued selling by FIIs," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

According to AP news reports, world markets opened mainly higher on Friday following Nvidia's impressive earnings, which sparked a surge in other tech firms and propelled Wall Street to yet another record high.

Germany's DAX rose by 0.1% to 17,382.15 despite reports that the GDP of the nation shrank by 0.3% from October to December of last year. In Paris, the CAC 40 rose 0.1% to 7,916.12. The FTSE 100 was up 0.1% at 7,691.44 in London, as per AP news report.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.4% at 7,643.60, while the Kospi in Seoul increased by 0.1% to 2,667.70. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.55% to close at 3,004.88, while the Nikkei 225 finished 2.19% higher at 39,098.68.

