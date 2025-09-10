Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, US Fed rate cut, India-US trade deal; 8 stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday

Stock market today: The Benchmark Nifty-50 Index added 0.39% to its gains to end at 24,868.60 on Tuesday. The Bank Nifty ended marginally higher at 54,216.10, though IT stood among key gainers followed by FMCG and pharma were key gainers though Realty, Oil & Gas saw pressure. The Mid- and small-caps ended with slight gains.

Trade Setup for Wednesday The underlying trend of Nifty remains positive with choppy movement. Important resistance zone for the benchmark Nifty index is around 24900-25000 levels (down sloping while Immediate support is placed at 24750, as per Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

For Bank Nifty the 54,800–55,000 zone remains a significant resistance zone, as per Bajaj Broking.

Global Markets, GST Reforms and Trump Tariffs India is progressing on multiple trade negotiations — with Qatar (October finalization), the EU (targeted by year-end), and Oman — which are expected to further deepen regional and global economic linkages. Going forward, we expect markets to remain range-bound, tracking developments around trade agreements and the outcome of the U.S. Fed rate decision, said Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

India-US trade deal United States President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (US local time) that India, and the US "are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations."

Sharing an update on India-US trade talks, Trump posted on Truth Social, “I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks.”

"I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!," Trump added.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts—Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended these Eight intraday stocks for today: Cummins India Ltd., Ram Ratna Wires Ltd., Pidilite Industries Ltd., Tata Power Company Ltd., Redington Ltd., Olectra Greentech Ltd., Waaree Energies Ltd. and Raymond Lifestyle Ltd.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks Cummins India Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying CUMMINSIND at ₹ 4012 keeping Stop loss ₹ 3870 for a target price of ₹ 4292 CUMMINSIND is currently trading at ₹4012, maintaining a strong upward trajectory. The stock has consistently formed higher highs and higher lows, reflecting sustained bullish momentum. It recently reached a 52-week high of 4028.8. A breakout above this level could further accelerate buying interest. The Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) for the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day periods are all trending upwards, reinforcing the bullish outlook.

2. Ram Ratna Wires Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying RAMRAT at ₹759.5 keeping Stop loss at ₹733 for a target price of ₹812

RAMRAT is currently trading at the levels of 759.5, having recently staged a breakout from an upward consolidation zone that developed following a sharp uptrend. This move signifies a continuation of the broader bullish structure, as the stock resumes its upward trajectory after a brief pause. The breakout is accompanied by renewed volume activity, suggesting fresh accumulation at higher levels. The stock remains well-positioned above its key moving averages, particularly the 20-day and 50-day EMAs, which are showing a healthy upward slope.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Pidilite Industries Ltd - Dongre recommends buying PIDILITIND at ₹3098 Stoploss at ₹3050 for a target price of ₹3154

Stock has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum. The stock is currently trading at ₹ 3098 and has established a solid support base at ₹ 3050. This level has historically acted as a cushion, and the recent price action suggests a reversal from this support, reinforcing bullish sentiment. The technical setup points to the potential for a price retracement toward the ₹3154 level in the near term.

4. Tata Power Company Ltd- Dongre recommends buying TATAPOWER at around ₹384 keeping Stop loss at ₹378 for a target price of ₹394

Stock has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 384 and maintaining a strong support at ₹ 378. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 394 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 378 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

5. Redington Ltd- Dongre recommends buying REDINGTON at ₹243 keeping Stop loss at ₹235 for a target price of ₹255

Stock has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 243 and maintaining a strong support at ₹ 235. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 255 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 235 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today 6. Olectra Greentech Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying OLECTRA GREEN at ₹1567 for a target of ₹1650 keeping Stop loss at ₹1535

The stock having indicated a double bottom formation near 1485 zone, has picked up with volume spurt indicated on the intraday chart improving the bias and anticipating for further rise. The RSI is well positioned correcting from the overbought zone and with upside potential visible, has shown signs of improvement to signal a buy and can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically well placed, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 1650 keeping the stop loss at the 1535 level.

7. Waaree Energies Ltd - Koothupalakkal recommends buying WAAREE ENERGIES at around ₹3259 for a target price of ₹3450 keeping Stop-loss at ₹3190

The stock has been in a rising trend overall with currently once again after the dip taking support near ₹3160 zone with indication of a decent pullback with a positive candle formation on the daily chart. We anticipate further rise in the coming sessions with the RSI well placed indicating signs of improvement and can expect for further gains. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock .

8. Raymond Lifestyle Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying RAYMOND LIFESTYLE at around ₹1282 for a Target price of ₹1350 keeping Stop loss at ₹1255

The stock has indicated a series of higher bottom formation pattern on the daily chart with currently having a positive candle has improved the bias with significant volume participation visible to anticipate for further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI is on the rise indicating strength and with upside potential visible, can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock .