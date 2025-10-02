Why do many Indians stay clear of stock markets? A Sebi survey has the answer
Despite the SCORES platform's high user satisfaction, a critical communication failure means most investors turn to the police for help. Sebi's report finds low awareness of grievance channels and ineffective outreach are pushing investors out of the market.
A crisis of confidence is at the heart of many Indians' aversion to stocks, an investor survey commissioned by the market regulator found, tracing its roots to the limited success of various investor outreach programmes. The result: Many investors remain vulnerable and ignorant about their rights.