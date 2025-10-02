According to Akshaya Bhansali, managing partner at Mindspright Legal, a law firm, this confusion has serious consequences. “When investors are unaware of Sebi’s SCORES system and instead approach the police or general courts, it weakens investor protection and creates serious risks to market integrity," Bhansali states. She adds that regulators lose access to an important stream of complaints that can reveal misconduct patterns at an early stage. “Without this channel, enforcement blind spots emerge, deterrence is weakened, and public confidence in the capital markets gradually erodes," she warns.