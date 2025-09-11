Could renewed India-US trade talks fuel the next market rally?
Summary
US President Donald Trump's comment that India and the US are actively negotiating to resolve trade barriers could fuel rally in stock markets. The IT index has gained 5.4% in the last two days.
India's benchmark index, Nifty 50, could be inching towards its high of 25,669 seen on 30 June, as fresh momentum builds around GST cuts, falling interest rates, and renewed trade negotiations between India and the US.
