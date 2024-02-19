Stock mkt may gallop to $5 tn in 2 months; economy in a slower 4 yrs

The stock market capitalization was $4.75 trillion as of 16 February, with the dollar-rupee at 83.02, as per BSE data. That leaves a gap of just $250 billion to reach the $5 trillion mark. Going by the pace of the rally in the PSUs and the benchmark Sensex, this figure could be achieved in the next two months, said analysts.

