For BFSI, a muted FY26 was the year of stock-picker

A Mint analysis of 724 BFSI stocks shows that nearly one in five companies delivered strong gains despite weak benchmark performance. As many as 131 stocks, or over 18% of the universe, generated returns of more than 25% during the year. This stands in contrast to headline indices such as the Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services, which fell about 2.5% and 6.2%, respectively, and remained under pressure for most of FY26.