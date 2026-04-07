For BFSI, a muted FY26 was the year of stock-picker

India’s banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector may have had a muted year on the surface, but a closer look tells a very different story. FY26, marked by global uncertainty, earnings downgrades and foreign investor outflows, did not reward broad sector bets—but it strongly rewarded stock-pickers.
India’s banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector may have had a muted year on the surface, but a closer look tells a very different story. FY26, marked by global uncertainty, earnings downgrades and foreign investor outflows, did not reward broad sector bets—but it strongly rewarded stock-pickers.
A Mint analysis of 724 BFSI stocks shows that nearly one in five companies delivered strong gains despite weak benchmark performance. As many as 131 stocks, or over 18% of the universe, generated returns of more than 25% during the year. This stands in contrast to headline indices such as the Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services, which fell about 2.5% and 6.2%, respectively, and remained under pressure for most of FY26.
A Mint analysis of 724 BFSI stocks shows that nearly one in five companies delivered strong gains despite weak benchmark performance. As many as 131 stocks, or over 18% of the universe, generated returns of more than 25% during the year. This stands in contrast to headline indices such as the Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services, which fell about 2.5% and 6.2%, respectively, and remained under pressure for most of FY26.
The divergence highlights a shift in market behaviour from sector-driven rallies to company-specific performance. The list of outperformers reflects this trend. MCX surged 124%, LKP Finance gained 112%, while RBL Bank and L&T Finance rose 67% and 57%, respectively. These gains were driven by individual factors such as earnings recovery, improving asset quality or business-specific triggers, rather than any broad-based sector tailwind.
A year of divergence, not direction
The broader distribution of returns reinforces this shift. Around 10% of BFSI stocks delivered moderate gains between 10% and 25%, while another 8% posted returns in the 1-10% range. This means that more than a third of the sector ended FY26 with positive returns, despite a challenging macro environment.
At the same time, losses were equally widespread. About 34% of stocks declined by up to 25%, while 16% fell between 10% and 25%. Nearly 8% of companies posted marginal declines of up to 10%. This wide dispersion shows that FY26 was not about whether to invest in BFSI, but where within the sector to invest. Stock selection mattered more than ever.
Market capitalization of the BFSI universe also saw some erosion, falling to ₹94.6 trillion in FY26 from ₹96.3 trillion in the previous year, reflecting the broader pressure on valuations.
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Strong earnings, weak market response
The underlying performance of the BFSI sector remained relatively strong. In Q3FY26, the sector emerged as one of the best performers within India Inc. Revenue grew 14.5% year-on-year—the fastest pace in six quarters—while profit growth remained equally strong, supported by steady credit growth and easing credit costs. This pushed BFSI’s share in India Inc.’s overall profit pool to a three-year high.
In comparison, a Mint analysis of 3,905 companies shows that India Inc’s revenue grew 10% year-on-year during the same period—the fastest in seven quarters—but profit growth lagged at 11%, marking the slowest pace in five quarters.
Despite this relative strength, BFSI stocks did not see a similar re-rating in the market. The Nifty Financial index declined 6.2% in FY26, while the Nifty Bank index fell 2.5%, compared with a 5.1% drop in the benchmark Nifty 50.
The disconnect reflects pressure from valuations, earnings downgrades in select pockets and persistent selling by foreign investors. Foreign portfolio investors sold nearly ₹29,242 crore worth of financial stocks during FY26, according to NSDL data. This continuous outflow weighed heavily on large-cap financial stocks.
PSU banks lead, private banks lag
One of the defining trends of FY26 was the sharp divergence between PSU and private sector banks. Public sector banks emerged as clear outperformers. The Nifty PSU Bank index gained about 26% during the year, supported by improving balance sheets, better asset quality and earnings upgrades. Stocks such as Indian Bank rose 56%, Canara Bank gained 39%, and Bank of Maharashtra advanced 32%.
In contrast, private sector banks had a weaker year. The Nifty Private Bank index declined around 6%, reflecting slower credit growth, tighter deposit mobilisation and pressure on margins.
“Would rather say weak for private banks as they struggled with credit growth and low deposit mobilisation, which also pulled down valuation premium gap between their PSU peers," said Narendra Solanki, head fundamental research-investment services, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers. "Broadly, the year has turned out to be a year of stock-specific alpha due to prevailing global uncertainties and tariff woes, where individual companies had different sector exposure mix, driving respective gains.”
The valuation gap between the two segments also narrowed, with private banks losing part of their long-standing premium over PSU peers. Analysts say the pressure was more visible among mid-sized private lenders, which faced higher credit costs due to exposure to unsecured loans and microfinance segments.
According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services recent report, earnings estimates for private banks have been cut by about 8% for FY26 and 5% for FY27 over the past year. In comparison, PSU banks have seen modest upgrades, further widening the performance gap.