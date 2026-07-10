Stock recommendations for 10 July from MarketSmith India

Stock market update: The Indian equity benchmarks staged a steady recovery on Thursday, rebounding from the previous session's sharp correction despite escalating West Asian geopolitical tensions that pushed Brent crude prices near $79 per barrel.
Nifty 50 reclaimed crucial ground to close at 23,962.80, up 80.75 points or 0.34%, while BSE Sensex advanced 238.22 points, or 0.31%, to settle at 76,741.82. Market breadth heavily favored the bulls, reflecting robust broad-market participation as the advance-decline ratio stood exceptionally strong with 2,522 stocks advancing against 780 stocks declining.
Sectoral performance was led by Nifty Realty, which surged 3.54%, followed by strong buying in Consumer Durables, Pharma, and Financial Services. Defensively, major blue-chips like Titan and Sun Pharma provided critical support, though gains were capped by mild profit-booking in IT heavyweights like Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services.