Stock recommendations for 10 July from MarketSmith India

On the downside, immediate support is near 57,200, followed by 56,850–56,900, while stronger support is around the 100-DMA at 56,216. On the upside, immediate resistance is located at 57,450–57,500, followed by 57,800, which coincides with the 10-DMA, while a decisive move above this region could pave the way toward 58,000–58,300. Technically, the index remains in a recovery phase but is encountering resistance near key moving averages. With mixed global cues and evolving earnings expectations, the near-term trend is likely to remain range-bound with a positive bias, provided the index sustains above the 57,000–57,200 support zone. A breakout above 57,500 could trigger fresh buying momentum, whereas a failure to hold support may invite short-term corrective pressure.