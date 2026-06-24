Stock recommendations for 24 June from MarketSmith India

The Indian equity benchmarks suffered a sharp correction on Tuesday, with Nifty 50 and Sensex both plunging 1.16% to close at 23,824.10 and 76,200.68, respectively.
Broader markets also faced intense selling pressure with the Nifty Midcap 100 dropping 1.05%, resulting in a heavily skewed advance-decline ratio of 1,020 advances to 2,280 declines. The aggressive profit-taking was triggered by a combination of domestic and global headwinds, notably tracking a sharp sell-off in Asian peers and weak US futures. Domestically, sentiment was dampened by a weak monsoon start, with more than 450 districts reporting deficient rainfall and slowing economic momentum, as India’s flash services activity plummeted to a 17-month low of 57.3.
On the sectoral front, cyclical segments bore the brunt of the downturn; Nifty Metal led the downward spiral shedding 3.22%, followed closely by Nifty IT (-2.23%) and Nifty PSU Bank (-1.97%). Conversely, defensive plays offered a minor cushion to the cascading market, with Nifty Pharma gaining 0.92% and Nifty Healthcare rising 0.54%. This broad-based sell-off wiped out nearly ₹6 lakh crore in investor wealth, signaling a cautious institutional stance amid near-term growth concerns.