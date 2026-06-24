Stock recommendations for 24 June from MarketSmith India

Technically, immediate support is placed around 57,000–56,900, followed by the 100-DMA near 56,421 and a stronger support zone around 55,650–55,350, where the 21- and 50-DMA are positioned. On the upside, resistance is visible near the 200-DMA at 57,080–57,250, followed by 57,800–58,000 and then the psychological 58,500 level. The index has recently staged a strong recovery from March-April lows, but the rejection near the 200 DMA indicates that bulls need fresh triggers to sustain the uptrend. If the index holds above 57,000, consolidation followed by another breakout attempt remains likely. However, a decisive break below this support zone could trigger a deeper retracement toward the 56,400–55,700 region in the coming sessions.