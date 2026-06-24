Stock recommendations for 24 June from MarketSmith India

The Indian equity benchmarks suffered a sharp correction on Tuesday, with Nifty 50 and Sensex both plunging 1.16% to close at 23,824.10 and 76,200.68, respectively.
The Indian equity benchmarks suffered a sharp correction on Tuesday, with Nifty 50 and Sensex both plunging 1.16% to close at 23,824.10 and 76,200.68, respectively.
Broader markets also faced intense selling pressure with the Nifty Midcap 100 dropping 1.05%, resulting in a heavily skewed advance-decline ratio of 1,020 advances to 2,280 declines. The aggressive profit-taking was triggered by a combination of domestic and global headwinds, notably tracking a sharp sell-off in Asian peers and weak US futures. Domestically, sentiment was dampened by a weak monsoon start, with more than 450 districts reporting deficient rainfall and slowing economic momentum, as India’s flash services activity plummeted to a 17-month low of 57.3.
Broader markets also faced intense selling pressure with the Nifty Midcap 100 dropping 1.05%, resulting in a heavily skewed advance-decline ratio of 1,020 advances to 2,280 declines. The aggressive profit-taking was triggered by a combination of domestic and global headwinds, notably tracking a sharp sell-off in Asian peers and weak US futures. Domestically, sentiment was dampened by a weak monsoon start, with more than 450 districts reporting deficient rainfall and slowing economic momentum, as India’s flash services activity plummeted to a 17-month low of 57.3.
On the sectoral front, cyclical segments bore the brunt of the downturn; Nifty Metal led the downward spiral shedding 3.22%, followed closely by Nifty IT (-2.23%) and Nifty PSU Bank (-1.97%). Conversely, defensive plays offered a minor cushion to the cascading market, with Nifty Pharma gaining 0.92% and Nifty Healthcare rising 0.54%. This broad-based sell-off wiped out nearly ₹6 lakh crore in investor wealth, signaling a cautious institutional stance amid near-term growth concerns.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Ather Energy Limited (current price: ₹1,006)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong premium EV scooter brand, early mover in electric two-wheelers, strong technology and software capabilities, growing EV adoption in India, expanding charging infrastructure, increasing retail footprint, strong brand recall among urban buyers, focus on premium customer segment, backing from reputed investors, large long-term EV market opportunity, continuous product innovation, direct-to-consumer ecosystem strength, potential operating leverage with scale, government support for EV transition, and growing subscription and service opportunities
- Key metrics: P/E: NA, 52-week high: ₹1,069.00, volume: ₹458.77 crore
- Technical analysis: 21-EMA Retake
- Risk factors: Currently facing profitability challenges, intense competition from Ola, TVS, Bajaj, Dependence on EV subsidy policies, battery cost volatility, high cash burn risk, execution risk in scaling operations, market share pressure from larger players, supply chain disruptions, rapid technology obsolescence risk, charging ecosystem still evolving, premium pricing may limit penetration, regulatory changes in EV incentives, product quality or recall risks, high valuation expectations after listing, and slower-than-expected EV adoption rate
- Buy: ₹996–1,011
- Target price: ₹1,170 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹950
Buy: Piramal Finance Limited (current price: ₹2,110)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong parentage of Piramal Group, diversified lending portfolio, focus on retail loan expansion, improving asset quality trends, strong brand credibility, large distribution network, growing housing finance opportunity, adequate capital position, reduced dependence on wholesale lending, beneficiary of rising credit demand, experienced management team, cross-selling opportunities across products, strong risk management framework, potential earnings growth from retailization, and long runway for financial inclusion growth
- Key metrics: P/E: NA, 52-week high: ₹2,175.00, volume: ₹72.99 crore
- Technical analysis: Flat base pattern breakout
- Risk factors: Sensitive to economic slowdowns, asset quality deterioration risk, exposure to real estate sector, credit cost volatility, interest rate fluctuation risk, high competition in retail lending, regulatory changes in NBFC sector, funding cost pressure, collection efficiency challenges, dependence on borrowing markets, slower loan growth risk, margin compression risk, geographic concentration in some segments, unsecured lending risks, and market sentiment toward NBFCs can be volatile
- Buy at: ₹2,089–2,121
- Target price: ₹2,390 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹1,985
Nifty 50: How the benchmark index performed on 23 June
Indian equities ended sharply lower, with broad-based selling pressure dragging benchmark indices lower through the session. Nifty 50 declined 278.80 points, or 1.16%, to close at 23,824.10, after trading in a range of 23,784.95–24,135.50. Market breadth remained distinctly weak, reflecting widespread risk aversion, with 1,020 stocks advancing against 2,280 declines, translating into an advance-decline ratio of roughly 0.45:1. On the sectoral front, losses were led by Metals (-3.22%), IT (-2.23%), PSU Banks (-1.97%), and Consumer Durables (-1.50%). On the other hand, defensive pockets provided some support, Pharma (+0.92%), Healthcare (+0.54%), and Midcap Healthcare (+1.08%) outperformed. Financials, Autos, Realty, and Oil & Gas also ended in the red, adding to the broader market weakness. The intraday trend remained negative after a subdued opening, with selling intensifying in the second half and Nifty closing near the day’s low, indicating persistent bearish sentiment.
The Nifty 50 witnessed a sharp corrective session, forming a strong bearish candle on the daily chart. Price action indicates that the recent pullback from June lows is encountering selling pressure at higher levels, with the index failing to sustain gains after approaching its 100-DMA. The rejection near the 100-DMA reinforces the presence of overhead supply and highlights the importance of this medium-term trend indicator. From a trend perspective, the index has slipped below its 50-DMA, reflecting a weakening near-term momentum profile. However, despite the sharp decline, the index continues to hold above a downward-sloping trendline drawn from recent swing lows, suggesting that the broader recovery structure remains intact for now and that the ongoing move could still be viewed as a consolidation within a larger base-building phase.
The index faced resistance near its 100-DMA and ended the session below the psychologically important 24,000 level, indicating a loss of near-term momentum. Despite the weakness, the index continues to trade above a key downward-sloping trendline, suggesting that the broader recovery structure remains intact. 23,800–23,650 will be closely monitored, as sustaining above this band is critical for preserving the ongoing positive bias and preventing a deeper corrective phase. On the upside, a decisive close above the 100-DMA, placed around 24,200, would signal renewed buying interest and strengthen the case for an extension of the recovery toward 24,350–24,600 in the near term.
How did Nifty Bank perform yesterday?
Nifty Bank opened on a negative note at 57,886.75 and witnessed selling pressure throughout the session. After opening near the day’s high, the index touched an intraday high of 57,970.90, but profit booking emerged at higher levels, dragging it to an intraday low of 57,078.45 before settling at 57,183.75, down 751.85 points (-1.30%). The formation of a long bearish candle after a sharp rally over the previous sessions suggests exhaustion near a key resistance zone around the 200 DMA. Despite the decline, the index continues to trade above its short-term moving averages, indicating that the broader recovery structure remains intact. The session reflects a classic pause after a strong upward movement, with traders booking profits near an important supply area.
On the indicator front, RSI (14) stands at 60.97, comfortably above the neutral 50 mark, indicating that bullish momentum remains intact despite the day’s corrective move. However, RSI has started flattening near the recent highs, suggesting a moderation in momentum. The MACD remains in positive territory, with the MACD line trading above the signal line and the histogram staying positive, reflecting an underlying bullish trend. The recent bullish crossover continues to support the recovery narrative. Nevertheless, the widening gap between price and short-term averages had increased the likelihood of temporary consolidation, and the latest pullback may help cool excessive near-term optimism before the next directional move develops.
Technically, immediate support is placed around 57,000–56,900, followed by the 100-DMA near 56,421 and a stronger support zone around 55,650–55,350, where the 21- and 50-DMA are positioned. On the upside, resistance is visible near the 200-DMA at 57,080–57,250, followed by 57,800–58,000 and then the psychological 58,500 level. The index has recently staged a strong recovery from March-April lows, but the rejection near the 200 DMA indicates that bulls need fresh triggers to sustain the uptrend. If the index holds above 57,000, consolidation followed by another breakout attempt remains likely. However, a decisive break below this support zone could trigger a deeper retracement toward the 56,400–55,700 region in the coming sessions.
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