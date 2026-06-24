Stock recommendations for 24 June from MarketSmith India

Broader markets also faced intense selling pressure with the Nifty Midcap 100 dropping 1.05%, resulting in a heavily skewed advance-decline ratio of 1,020 advances to 2,280 declines. The aggressive profit-taking was triggered by a combination of domestic and global headwinds, notably tracking a sharp sell-off in Asian peers and weak US futures. Domestically, sentiment was dampened by a weak monsoon start, with more than 450 districts reporting deficient rainfall and slowing economic momentum, as India’s flash services activity plummeted to a 17-month low of 57.3.