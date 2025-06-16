Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 16 June
Stock recommendation today: Discover MarketSmith India's expert top picks for Monday, 16 June. Get insights into top-performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.
For the week ended 13 June, Nifty50 declined approximately 1.14%, settling at 24,718.60. The index remained largely range-bound during the initial part of the week. However, it came under significant selling pressure in the latter half, driven by heightened geopolitical tensions and a sharp surge in crude oil prices.