Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 16 June

From a technical standpoint, the index has breached its 21-DMA and continued to trade below it on Friday, signaling short-term weakness. Additionally, it broke below the lower boundary of the rising wedge pattern on the daily chart and closed beneath it, reinforcing the bearish bias. The relative strength index (RSI) is trending downward and currently hovers around 51, accompanied by a negative MACD crossover on the daily timeframe. On the weekly chart, the RSI is also weakening, though the MACD maintains a positive crossover, reflecting a mixed outlook for this key sectoral index.