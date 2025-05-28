MarketSmith India’s best stock recommendations for today, 28 May
SummaryTwo stock recommendations by MarketSmith India for 28 May.
On Tuesday, the Nifty 50 dropped 0.70% to close at 24,826.20 points due to a mix of global and domestic pressures. Weak global cues, particularly concerns over US fiscal and trade policies, weighed on investor sentiment. Selling pressure at home near the resistance zone and the previous supply zone also dragged the market. Sectoral declines in IT, banking/financials, auto, and FMCG stocks further dragged the index down. Overall, caution ahead of key economic events and global uncertainty contributed to the market’s downturn.