MarketSmith India’s best stock recommendations for today, 28 May

The Bank Nifty continues to trade in a sideways range, and a decisive breakout above the 56,000 level is crucial to confirm the continuation of the prevailing bullish trend. In the absence of such a breakout, the index is likely to remain within its current consolidation phase. A sustained move and close above the 56,000 mark could open the door for an upward move towards the 57,500-58,800 zone in the near term. On the downside, immediate support is placed around the 55,000 level, followed by 54,500.