Stock Split: Multibagger PG Electroplast share price rises 5% to all time high: To sub divide1 share to 10 shares
Stock Split: Multibagger PG Electroplast share price rises 5% to all time high. PG Electroplast on Wednesday had announced stock split of 1 share of face value ₹10 being split to 10 shares of face value ₹1.
Stock Split: Multibagger PG Electroplast Ltd share price rose 5% to scale all time high on Thursday. PG Electroplast share price that opened at ₹3410.00 on Thursday, up 1.2% higher over the previous close of ₹3346.45 however continued to gain and touched all time highs of ₹3,546.40 , marking gains of more than 5% on the BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started