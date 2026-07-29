From Gen Z to pros, brokers carve out niches to win the next wave of traders

With over 5,000 stockbroking firms competing for clients, pricing and technology are no longer enough to stand out. As zero brokerage and user-friendly apps become standard features, brokers are increasingly turning to niche segments and specialised offerings to attract new cohorts of traders.
Mint spoke to various brokers to understand how they are differentiating themselves in a highly competitive industry. While some are targeting specific age groups, others are developing in-house tools and content for experienced traders.
Sahi, a broking platform, has built an in-house charting system for traders. By contrast, most broking apps typically rely on third-party services for charting across indices and stocks.
Sahi’s application offers a “trade from charts” feature, allowing users to execute trades directly from charts, unlike most broking platforms where users must exit the chart to place orders.