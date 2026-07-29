From Gen Z to pros, brokers carve out niches to win the next wave of traders

With over 5,000 stockbroking firms competing for clients, pricing and technology are no longer enough to stand out. As zero brokerage and user-friendly apps become standard features, brokers are increasingly turning to niche segments and specialised offerings to attract new cohorts of traders.
With over 5,000 stockbroking firms competing for clients, pricing and technology are no longer enough to stand out. As zero brokerage and user-friendly apps become standard features, brokers are increasingly turning to niche segments and specialised offerings to attract new cohorts of traders.
Mint spoke to various brokers to understand how they are differentiating themselves in a highly competitive industry. While some are targeting specific age groups, others are developing in-house tools and content for experienced traders.
Mint spoke to various brokers to understand how they are differentiating themselves in a highly competitive industry. While some are targeting specific age groups, others are developing in-house tools and content for experienced traders.
Sahi, a broking platform, has built an in-house charting system for traders. By contrast, most broking apps typically rely on third-party services for charting across indices and stocks.
Sahi’s application offers a “trade from charts” feature, allowing users to execute trades directly from charts, unlike most broking platforms where users must exit the chart to place orders.
“Users can enter a trade from chart, see their position on chart, set stop loss or take profit position on chart, cancel or modify order from chart, exit position from chart itself,” Manish Jain, co-founder at Sahi, said.
As the company owns its charting technology, it can introduce features not possible on third-party systems used by other brokers and deliver updates much faster, Jain added.
While some of these brokers are innovating on features, others are targeting specific customer segments.
Trackk is one such broker that has carved out a niche by catering to young investors entering the markets. About 95% of its clients today are Gen Z.
Similarly, Dhan has launched a separate broking platform called Millions for new investors entering the market. The aim is to encourage new investors to start with setting financial goals rather than jumping into specific products such as derivatives.
“Users can set an indicative asset allocation based on their age. They can estimate how long it may take to achieve a financial goal based on their income and savings. We also help with managing expenses because young users struggle to manage monthly income,” said an official at Dhan.
Millions is targeting young investors through extensive campus and office activations, where it educates them about money management.
How big is the opportunity?
Very few stock brokers are designed for new investors, experts add.
There is an addressable market of over 50 million Gen Z individuals across tier-I and tier-II cities who still do not have a demat account, which is an untapped opportunity for the next wave of investing platforms, Vedant Gupte, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of investment platform Trackk.
To continue growing, brokers will need to attract younger investors entering the markets for the first time, Gupte added.
While Sahi’s Jain noted that India has over 200 million demat accounts, only a small fraction of investors actively trade every month. Within this, there are millions of serious traders who generate the bulk of exchange volumes and this is a large and growing market, he added.
Has it worked for them?
Stock brokers have expanded rapidly by introducing innovative features and targeting niche customer segments. Sahi, for instance, reported 200,917 active clients in June 2026, compared with 12,632 a year earlier, representing a near 16-fold jump in a year.
Dhan’s Millions platform and Trackk are both less than a month old, so client data was not available.
Equity derivatives turnover, including futures and options, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) stood at ₹35.76 trillion in July as of 27 July. In FY27 so far, total derivatives turnover has reached ₹166 trillion on the NSE.
Even established brokers are moving towards specialised platforms. Groww, for instance, has launched a separate application, 915, specifically designed for professional traders. Similarly, legacy brokerages such as HDFC Securities have introduced a platform called HDFC Sky, enabling traders to execute and manage multiple trades simultaneously across different positions and strategies.