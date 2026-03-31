A leading stockbrokers' association plans to ask the government to defer the increase in the securities transaction tax (STT) on equity futures and options after the Reserve Bank of India postponed implementation of rules on bank funding of capital market intermediaries amid the Iran war-induced rout in the stock markets.
STT hike: Brokers to seek deferment, citing RBI's reprieve and market 'doldrums'
SummaryThe Association of NSE Members of India (ANMI) plans to ask the finance ministry to defer the STT increase on equity futures and options, fearing a 10-15% volume drop.
A leading stockbrokers' association plans to ask the government to defer the increase in the securities transaction tax (STT) on equity futures and options after the Reserve Bank of India postponed implementation of rules on bank funding of capital market intermediaries amid the Iran war-induced rout in the stock markets.
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